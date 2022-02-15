Sponsored Video


Welsh newsreader Huw Edwards attracted attention for his conspicuous absence from the BBC in recent days. He has now taken to Twitter with a photograph of his test results to explain where he has been.

Huw said he was relieved to have had his jabs completed.

“Been feeling rough but on the mend now – imagine what it could be like without the 3 jabs for protection,” he exclaimed to his followers.

“Back at work soon. Diolch!” he added, enclosing a Welsh flag emoji.

@huw86361670 related to Huw’s experience, chiming in to add: “Same here, taken down Saturday morning, mixture of cold and sweaty, sore throat but can still smell and taste good.

“Thankfully it’s 2022 not 2020 per-vaccine.

“My eternal thanks to all the teams that developed the vaccines so rapidly.”

Meanwhile stephen_neal concurred: “Hope things aren’t too grim – as you say, thank goodness for the vaccines!”

When the news emerged that Wales had become the first UK nation to deliver a double dose of the vaccine to a quarter of its adult population, Twitter users slammed BBC News for its “mean-spirited attack” on the NHS’s initial slow start.

After Labour MP Chris Bryant named him personally, Huw retweeted his comment, adding: “What happens when you report legitimate concerns from Welsh doctors.”

One Twitter user had responded at the time: “Exactly Huw. My 97yo grandmother in Wales heard not a peep about her first jab until January, now my 40yo schoolfriends are being done.”

Despite criticism that he was “like a dog with a bone”, the presenter wasn’t yet finished.

On another separate tweet, Huw commented: “Frontline NHS [Wales] doctor: ‘Wondering why vaccination planning is such a shambles.

“‘Clerical staff getting vaccinated before frontline workers, rushed inadequate last minute planning despite us knowing for months vaccines were being developed.’

“Partisan? No. Relevant? Yes. #COVID19.”

Following his health woes, the presenter is expected to make his return to fronting the news soon.





