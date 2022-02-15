Welsh newsreader Huw Edwards attracted attention for his conspicuous absence from the BBC in recent days. He has now taken to Twitter with a photograph of his test results to explain where he has been.

Huw said he was relieved to have had his jabs completed.

“Been feeling rough but on the mend now – imagine what it could be like without the 3 jabs for protection,” he exclaimed to his followers.

“Back at work soon. Diolch!” he added, enclosing a Welsh flag emoji.

