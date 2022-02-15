Fans know that Jeremy Clarkson, 61, has always been a very competitive guy, as displayed during his TV shows alongside co-stars Richard Hammond and James May. But since The Grand Tour ceased broadcasting as a series and now focuses entirely on their hugely-anticipated special episodes, the trio have much more time on their hands to explore other opportunities.

Jeremy, whose farm programme Clarkson’s Farm became a huge hit, joked that he has “won” over his colleague’s own solo shows.

The three now have their own ventures with Amazon Prime; Richard with his Richard Hammond’s Big, where he explores the biggest structures and machines across the world, and James’ Our Man In Japan series along with his cooking programme.

But Jeremy teased that he was the most successful the solo arena.

Writing in his column for The Times, he joked: “Well they took me on and I won, didn’t I?

