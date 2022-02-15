Partners in and out of the ring! Cody Rhodes and his wife, Brandi Rhodes, became wrestling royalty after tying the knot in 2013 — and they later teamed up as fighters.

While the duo met back in 2011 while working at WWE, it wasn’t until a spooky date night that Brandi knew the six-time tag team championship winner was The One.

“Cody and I had a connection pretty quickly. We were engaged pretty quickly, but my moment where I knew this was definitely the person for me was when Cody asked me on a date to Halloween Horror Night at Universal Studios,” she told Sports Illustrated in September 2016. “Nobody had ever asked me on a date to Halloween Horror Night, and I had never been even though I am a horror fanatic.”

The WAGS Atlanta alum recalled going to “all the haunted houses that [she could] get [her] hands on” while growing up in Michigan, but she’d never been to the annual event.

“I had wanted to go to Halloween Horror Night for years, but no one was ever interested. That was our second or third date, and that’s the moment I realized that that was the best thing to happen in a while,” Brandi continued. “We made a weekend of it, had the best time ever, and now we go back every year. It’s kind of our place. I think it was pretty mutual that that was our place.”

As their relationship grew, so did their fame in the wrestling world. The couple helped launch All Elite Wrestling (AEW) in 2019. One year later, they revealed that they were expanding their family.

Shortly after becoming first-time parents in June 2021, the TV personalities exclusively told Us Weekly how their romance had shifted. Brandi explained in September 2021 that during the beginning of their daughter Liberty’s life, Cody was away a lot filming his Go-Big Show. The distance, however, helped them as a family.

“If he would have been in the house, I would have probably been, you know, throwing dishes at him instead,” she teased. “I was appreciative of him because I thought, you know, ‘I wish that he was here.’ … I feel like a lot of people would have been like, ‘Well, I would’ve wanted to have my husband there.’ Well, in the grand scheme [of things], yeah, I would’ve wanted to have him there, but I’m glad that he missed some of the ugly.”

Cody, for his part, called Brandi his “ride or die,” adding at the time, “We will ride together [and] succeed together. Or if we fall off, we will fall off together. … I think we’ve been good with each other when it comes to that.”

Five months later, the pair entered another phase in their lives, announcing their joint departure from AEW.

