The Super Green pass is a reinforced version of the Green pass, which certifies vaccination, recovery or a negative test result.
With a Green pass, you can enter hairdressers, beauticians, banks, post offices, tobacconists, non-essential shops and public offices.
What are Italy’s Covid rules?
In addition to vaccine passes, Italy has strict rules on wearing masks indoors.
