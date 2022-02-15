Sponsored Video

By Stephen Nakrosis

IZEA Worldwide Inc. on Tuesday said it was launching MetaMod in an effort to bring sponsored collaborations to virtual worlds.















IZEA said MetaMod will build on its influencer network to offer brands the opportunity to partner with influences on gaming platforms and with artists in the NFT marketplace. The MetaMod team will allow brands to use influences to create awareness of metaverse activations, to create interactive metaverse experiences to promote their brand and to host virtual events.




MetaMod will also allow brands to co-create and promote NFTs, IZEA said.


Chief Executive Ted Murphy said the company is “looking beyond TikTok and Instagram to the platforms that best represent what the future of the metaverse will be, such as Fortnite, Roblox, Minecraft, and Horizon Worlds by Meta.”


Write to Stephen Nakrosis at [email protected]











Source link 


















	

		

			

				
			

									


			

				By clicking submit, you agree to share your email address with the site owner and Mailchimp to receive marketing, updates, and other emails from the site owner. Use the unsubscribe link in those emails to opt out at any time.			


			
		

		
			

				Processing…			

			

				Success! You're on the list.