“That’s one thing that I definitely struggle with.”
You know Jessica Alba — and you probably know that she’s the mother to three children with her husband, Cash Warren.
For Alba, the hardest part of being a parent is allowing your kids to make mistakes so they can learn from them. “That’s impossible,” she said, calling it, “one thing that I definitely struggle with.”
“That is the hardest part about being a parent is allowing your kids to make a mistake and knowing when it is going to be too hard or too much,” she said.
“And then you’re like, I guess nothing’s too much.”
“But I also like it. They’re not mistakes, they’re lessons, and they’re meant to go through the challenges, and it’s meant to bring them out the other side.”
This isn’t the first time Alba’s recently opened up about being a parent. Last year, she talked about attending therapy sessions with Honor.