



Addressing the crowd at the Washington Hilton, he said: “I know from personal experience how hard the job you have is.” President Biden was referring to his time working on the New Castle County Council in Delaware in his twenties, before being elected to the Senate in 1972 aged 29.

He entertained the crowd with an anecdote about removing a dead dog from a woman’s yard in a wealthy neighbourhood. He said: “I got a call one night, a woman said to me – obviously not of the same persuasion as I was politically – call me and say, ‘there’s a dead dog on my lawn’. “And I said, ‘yes ma’am, did you call the county?’ “And she said ‘yes, they’re not here’. And I said, ‘well, I’ll get ‘em in the morning’.”

However this was not an acceptable answer for the woman, the 79-year-old President revealed. According to President Biden, she said: “I want it removed now. I pay your salary.” He finished his story by confessing: “So I went over. I picked it up. She said ‘I want it out of my front yard’. “I put it on her doorstep.” READ MORE: Biden slammed as ‘useless’ as Russia war looms

Last month marked a year since Biden was inaugurated as President, however, not all American citizens have been pleased with his achievements in office. A poll carried out by CNN found that 51 percent of Democrat voters wanted a different candidate to be selected to run in the 2024 Presidential election. 45 percent were in favour of renominating Biden. He was most popular with voters aged 45 and over, voters without a degree and voters of colour.









