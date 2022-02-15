Kimberley Walsh has opened up on her recent anniversary celebrations with husband Justin Scott after they marked six years of marriage.

The 40 year old and her husband Justin, 39, met shortly after Kimberley found fame with Girls Aloud, while Justin was part of the boyband Triple 8.

They married in January 2016 in a gorgeous Barbados ceremony, joined by her former bandmates Cheryl and Nicola Roberts.

Kimberley has now opened up on how the pair celebrated their wedding anniversary and admitted it was the first time the pair had done something alone since welcoming youngest son Nate last June.



She said: “We had a date in the daytime, not a date night. As parents of three, by the time it gets to the evening, we can’t really face going into town!

“My sister Sally came over with her boys and looked after my boys so they had a lovely day playing together.

“Justin and I went out for lunch and a few drinks and a little walk. It was so nice.

“It was probably the first time we’ve done something just the two of us since having Nate.”



And despite being parents to their three sons – Bobby, seven, Cole, five, and latest addition Nate – the Morning Live presenter says it’s still “really important” for the couple to spend quality time together.

She continued: “We spend a lot of time together because we both work for ourselves and we juggle our schedules with the kids between us.

“So we do spend a lot of time together, but it’s not quality time. It was nice to just sit together and not discuss the boring parts of life.”



Kimberley’s younger sister, Emmerdale star Amy Walsh, recently gave birth to her and EastEnders’ Toby Alexander-Smith’s first child, a daughter named Bonnie May.

In an exclusive interview with OK! last week, Amy revealed sisters Kimberley and Sally had told her “don’t be a hero” during birth.

She said: “They’ve given me so much advice throughout the whole pregnancy.





“Both my sisters said to trust your journey and ask for what you need, don’t try to be a hero.

“They’ve both done labours with and without pain relief, and inductions, and there is no perfect way of getting them here apart from being safe.”

