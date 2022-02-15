



Manchester United’s current poor form is in huge danger of continuing at home to Brighton on Tuesday evening. The Red Devils have won just two of their last six games, and changes are needed to combat their demise. Express Sport takes a look at United’s expected XI.

Goalkeeper: De Gea De Gea was criticised in midweek for failing to come out and stop Jay Rodriguez’s strike in the 1-1 draw against Burnley. And the same occurred again at the weekend as he failed to keep out Che Adams’ sweetly struck effort. Yet it is the defence at United that continues to let shots through, and there is only so much a goalkeeper can do. Thanks to his superb performances in recent months, the Spaniard is likely to stay between the sticks once again.

Defence: Dalot, Varane, Lindelof, Shaw A place on the bench for Harry Maguire is very much a possibility against the Seagulls. Having played poorly in the draw in east Lancashire, Maguire was given a torrid time by Armando Broja on Saturday and Rangnick will be aware of this. Victor Lindelof would be the main candidate to replace him, with his absence ever since United’s 3-1 win over Brentford becoming noticeable. He could line up with Raphael Varane at the back, whilst Diogo Dalot and Luke Shaw would take the wing-back spots. JUST IN: Tottenham boss Antonio Conte launches furious rant after Wolves defeat

Attack: Sancho, Elanga, Ronaldo Sancho’s second Premier League goal came at the weekend, and he was United’s key threat throughout. Unfortunately for him, Marcus Rashford and Cristiano Ronaldo didn’t perform as well as they should have. Rashford could see a return to the bench in place of exciting youngster Anthony Elanga. But with Edinson Cavani not being up to scratch and Mason Greenwood still suspended by the club, Ronaldo may well start up front once more.









