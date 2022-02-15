Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury hint at baby news as fans spot hint in Valentine's Day snaps

Molly-Mae Hague sent tongues wagging as fans noticed a huge clue she could be starting a family soon with boyfriend Tommy Fury.

The former Love Island star, who has penned an autobiography at the age of 22, has previously revealed she is not on contraception and instead relies on an app to monitor her fertility.

And the 22 year old continued to hint at baby news as she celebrated Valentine’s Day with Tommy on Monday evening.

Molly gifted the professional boxer a scrapbook of all their smitten pictures, and fans couldn’t help but notice that she had written a note in which they referenced parenthood being at the top of their list.



The note read: “One day, we will have our own family, it will be the best day of my life.

“Bring on mum and dad life,” it was added.

This comes just days after Molly spoke about not using contraception during an Instagram Q&A.

When Molly was asked what contraception she uses, she replied saying: “The pills, I’ve been on a few, and I just can’t find the right one for me – it’s something I’ve struggled with my whole life.”

She added: “I use the Flo app to track my fertile point of the month, but I don’t recommend this if you want something much safer/more accurate.”

Back in October, the blonde beauty admitted she was “so excited” for the day she has children with her boyfriend Tommy.



During a Youtube video, the star also explained she isn’t on any form of contraception as she hasn’t found one that works for her.

“Someone’s assumption is, ‘You’re not on any form of contraception’. That would actually be correct. I’m not on any form contraception,” she said.

Meanwhile, as well as focusing on her personal life, her professional life has sky-rocketed in the last few years.

Six months after stepping into her role as PrettyLittleThing’s Creative Director, Molly-Mae recently revealed plans to make the brand more sustainable.

Over the past few years, PrettyLittleThing has come under fire for its environmental impact but speaking to OK!, Molly-Mae revealed how she has been working on a new platform to improve this.



Molly-Mae explained: “We’ve been working on something for well over a year now, PLT Marketplace. Which is going to be an app in which shoppers can resell their PLT pieces pre-loved.”

“It’s not going to be just PLT items, you can sell pretty much anything on there, which is obviously encouraging sustainability hugely.

“It’s also encouraging people to think about what they’re throwing away and what they aren’t, so why not encourage someone else to buy it?

