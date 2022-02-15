The branches are all in England except for one in Cardiff.
The list also includes the Royal Bank of Scotland service in NatWest’s headquarters in the City of London.
The bank did not say when branches will shut.
Most staff will be moved to other sites but 12 jobs will be at risk.
The bank said: “Most of our customers are shifting to mobile and online banking.”
Processing…
Success! You're on the list.
Whoops! There was an error and we couldn't process your subscription. Please reload the page and try again.