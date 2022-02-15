Former Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan took to social media today to poke fun at The Oscars for selecting three female hosts to present the awards show this year. Piers appeared to take umbrage with the fact that there weren’t any men involved, in a highly sarcastic tweet that he sent out this afternoon.

Piers, 56, left his fans divided when addressing The Academy Awards’ announcement in a controversial post in view of his 7.9 million followers.

The journalist attached a picture of the hosts, which include Emmy-Award winning actress Wanda Sykes, comedian Amy Schumer, and Regina Hall, who became the first African American to win the New York Film Critics Circle Award for Best Actress in 2018.

“Great to see three women hosting the Oscars, though I would have preferred many more, at least ten – just so long as no ghastly men are involved!” Piers penned sarcastically alongside the three women pictured.

“One question though: will their every past utterance now be subjected to the same scrutiny that Kevin Hart endured?”