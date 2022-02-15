



Naga Munchetty, 46, confessed she is learning “lots of non-broadcast friendly” topics that she won’t be able to air on her BBC show. Naga says she was exposed to some “shocking” information when she was vocal about her dislike of Valentine’s Day on her BBC Radio 5 Live show.

The presenter said on Monday: “I want to talk to you a little bit about Valentine’s Day. “I’m putting it out there, I’m not a fan. “I don’t celebrate it, but if you want to by all means go for it. “Is it a good thing for relationships or is it just a good thing for business? What do you think? READ MORE:Madonna, 63, spreads her legs in latest risqué snaps

“Are you with me, is it outdated?” Later in the show, Naga was baffled to reveal that there is also a day dedicated to someone’s “bit on the side” to avoid them feeling left out. She exclaimed: “I have just been told that February 15, the day after Valentine’s Day, is side-chick day. “Have you heard of that? I am shocked!

Twitter user Neil pointed out: “Apparently February 15 is ‘side chick day’ according to Naga.” And Naga replied in view of her 265,000 followers: “I am learning lots of non-broadcast friendly names for tomorrow too!” The topic sparked quite a reaction from fans. Neil said: “I just learnt from Scott Mills there are now restaurants doing Valentine’s Day specials for ‘throuples’.

“Quite the learning day across the BBC network today.” Kevin wrote: “I think it should be Naga day tomorrow, what do you think about that?” And Neil joked: “Guys across the nation will be on lockdown now just in case.” Naga’s BBC Radio 5 Live show airs Monday to Wednesday at 11am.









