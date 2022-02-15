Peaky Blinders is returning to the BBC for season six later this month to the delight of its loyal fans. The hit series has been away from screens for three years, but the wait is almost over as Tommy Shelby (played by Cillian Murphy) is going to return to screens next weekend. However, Sophie Rundle (Ada Thorne) has admitted she is “still reeling from losing” co-star Helen McCrory (Aunt Polly), who sadly died last year.

Helen starred as the Shelby family’s matriarch, but she, unfortunately, could not film any scenes as her iconic character Aunt Polly in the sixth series following her cancer diagnosis.

The award-winning actress tragically died last April aged just 52 years old, leaving her loved ones and the Peaky Blinders cast heartbroken.

Series six filming was ground to a halt in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic and it resumed in January last year.

During this time Helen swore her closest friends to secrecy as she underwent breast cancer treatment.

