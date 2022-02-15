It looks like Pete has been warmly welcomed by his girlfriend’s family, with fans heaping praise on his “thoughtful” gesture.
It has been a difficult few months for Khloé Kardashian, whose 2022 kicked off with her ex Tristan Thompson admitting that he had fathered a child with another woman.
On Jan. 3, Tristan issued a public apology as he confirmed the paternity of the little boy — who was born to personal trainer Maralee Nichols in December — having initially denied that the baby was his.
Maralee is thought to have fallen pregnant with Tristan’s baby at around the same time that he and Khloé went public with their rekindled romance in March last year.
Within his social media post, Tristan wrote: “Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years.”
The mom-of-one was supported by her loved ones as she shared five photos posing with a car alongside the caption: “Betrayal rarely comes from your enemies.”
Khloé and Tristan’s relationship has been dogged by cheating rumors for several years, with it previously being revealed that the NBA star had been unfaithful in the days before Khloé gave birth to their daughter True in 2018. Less than a year later, he was accused of cheating on Khloé with Kylie Jenner’s former best friend, Jordyn Woods.
But the paternity scandal appeared to be an even bigger blow, with Khloé reportedly left feeling “humiliated and devastated” as it came out at a time when she was convinced that their relationship was “in a good place.”
An insider previously told In Touch: “Khloé feels like the biggest fool in the world when it comes to Tristan. She’s pinned all her hopes on this one guy, and once again, her dreams are shattered. And that’s after countless red flags and warnings from her closest friends and family. She’s humiliated and devastated.”
“Khloé is really hurt and saddened by Tristan’s actions and his public apology isn’t helping. This has been a tough pill for her to swallow,” another source told Entertainment Tonight.
And it appears that Valentine’s Day was no different, with her tumultuous personal life overshadowed by the displays of love she received from family members — as well as her sister Kim Kardashian’s new boyfriend Pete Davidson.
Clearly touched by the outpouring of love, Khloé shared photos of the stunning flower bouquets she’d received to her Instagram story.
One came alongside a handwritten note from Kourtney’s daughter Penelope, 9, with Khloé saying of her niece: “She’s the sweetest girl in the world.”
Kris also sent her flowers as well as a candle, and Khloé’s sister Kylie Jenner sent a gorgeous heart-shaped display of roses from herself, partner Travis Scott, and their two children — 4-year-old Stormi, and son Wolf, who was born earlier this month.
And proving that he is firmly established within his girlfriend’s family, Saturday Night Live comic Pete also appeared to send Khloé a selection of pretty pink flowers.
Khloé shared a close-up photo of the blooms and wrote: “The sweetest! Thank you Pete.”
Although she did not specify which Pete they came from, it’s safe to assume that it is Kim’s boyfriend of around four months — and fans found the gesture adorable.
“Very sweet, it doesn’t matter how much money you have, the fact that it occurred to Pete to spoil someone who is going through a low spot gives me a really good vibe about him,” one wrote on a Reddit forum.
Another agreed: “Love, love, love this!!!! So kind of Pete, I’m glad Khloé shared this.” One more added: “OMGG they’re beautiful! I can tell Pete and Koko would get along well. I know this made her day!”
Unlike Khloé, Pete’s love life is currently thriving with girlfriend Kim. However, the new couple have endured an incredibly tough few weeks as a result of the actions of her ex, Kanye West.
Kanye has made no secret of his feelings towards Pete, and publicly begged for Kim to take him back instead.
So far, Kanye has released two songs that make reference to Pete, including “Eazy” which came out last month and includes the lyrics: “God saved me from the crash, just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass.”
Things escalated over the weekend when Kanye made a series of social media posts attacking Pete, calling the star a “dickhead” and sharing photoshopped images that showed the pair at war with each other.
In an apparent attempt to mediate the situation, Pete allegedly texted Kanye directly, with Kanye sharing a screenshot of the message to his Instagram page.
The alleged text appeared to read: “As a man, I’d never get in the way of your children. It’s a promise. How you guys go about raising your kids is your business and not mine. I do hope one day I can meet them and we can all be friends.”
Kanye captioned the screenshot: “NO YOU WILL NEVER MEET MY CHILDREN.”
The rapper went on to encourage his 13.2 million social media followers to verbally abuse Pete, writing: “IF YOU SEE SKETE IN REAL LIFE SCREAM AT THE LOOSER AT THE TOP OF YOUR LUNGS AND SAY KIMYE FOREVER 💔”
Neither Kim or Pete have publicly acknowledged Kanye’s posts, but they understandably appeared to unsettle Kim as Kanye later shared screenshots of messages that she had apparently sent about him “creating a dangerous and scary environment.”
The first text, sent from Kanye’s contact “Kim’s Other Phone,” read: “U are creating a dangerous and scary environment and someone will hurt Pete and this will be all your fault.”
“There are dangerous people out there and this is scary and it doesn’t have to be,” a second message read.
Captioning the screenshot on Instagram, Kanye wrote: “UPON MY WIFE’S REQUEST PLEASE NOBODY DO ANYTHING PHYSICAL TO SKETE I’M GOING TO HANDLE THE SITUATION MYSELF.”
In another of his posts, a message that appeared to be from Kim asked: “Why can’t you keep any of our conversations private???” To which Kanye had replied: “Cause I got a text from my favorite person in the world. I’m your number one fan. Why wouldn’t I tell everyone!!!!”
Amid Kanye’s constant posts, which he regularly deletes, Kim has only ever issued one public statement about their divorce to her Instagram page, where she said that Kanye was “trying to control and manipulate” their situation in a way that was “causing further pain” for the whole family.
It came after Kanye had lashed out at Kim for creating a joint TikTok account with their oldest daughter North without his approval.
“Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create,” Kim responded at the time. “As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision — because it brings her happiness.”
She added: “Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all. From the beginning I have wanted nothing but a healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship because it is what is best for our children and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way.”
Kim has been largely praised for her handling of Kanye’s behavior, with fans even saying that her and Pete’s “dignified silence” has given them a new-found respect for the couple.
Kanye has also been accused of “harassing” his ex, and of having “double standards” after he moved on with other women but has reacted in this way to Kim’s first relationship after their split.
Kim initially filed for divorce in February 2021, and in December filed to become “legally single” after Kanye failed to respond to several requests to officially “terminate” their relationship.