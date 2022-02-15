Ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine have exposed a major risk to the food security of millions of Britons. Mr Putin has amassed 140,000 troops along the border of Ukraine, with experts fearing that an invasion is imminent. Food security experts have warned that the conflict between the two countries, which provide 30 percent of the world’s wheat exports, may have disastrous consequences.

Meanwhile, Mr Putin has issued a temporary ban on the export of chemical fertilizers, which has led to prices skyrocketing.

Minette Batters, president of the National Farmers’ Union (NFU) warned that tensions between the two eastern European countries have revealed a risk to the UK’s food supplies, with soaring costs and post Brexit in-fighting helping to create a “perfect storm” for the country’s food security.

Speaking to the Independent, she said: “I cannot understand why you would not treat food security as important as defence.

“The quickest way to create a serious issue [for a country] is if you have food shortages.”