



Roblox is a smash-hit online game that is played by almost 200million people each and every month. The hugely popular children’s game offers a staggering level of creativity, with players able to create their own games and worlds that others can try out. But while the vast majority of content is absolutely fine for younger audiences, it’s emerged a “small subset” of users are “breaking the rules” to create explicit sex parties which other players can join in on.

These sex games, which are commonly referred to by Roblox players as ‘condos’, are spaces where players can talk about sex and even use their avatars to engage in virtual sex. This explicit content was highlighted by the BBC, who reported on sex parties where players’ avatars were seen naked wearing nothing but a dog collar and a lead, while a female avatar was in a bondage outfit, and avatars in strippers’ costume were seen dancing next to a bar. In the ‘condo’ a group of Roblox players also gathered around to watch two avatars having virtual sex while another was wearing a Nazi uniform. Speaking to the BBC, a Roblox spokesperson said there is a “small” number of users that deliberately break the rules. And the platform added that it is constantly working to find ‘condos’ and take them offline. These sex games are usually only available for a short amount of time, often less than an hour before it’s removed.

A representative for Roblox said: “We know there is an extremely small subset of users who deliberately try to break the rules. “We conduct a safety review of every single image, video, and audio file uploaded to Roblox, using a combination of human and machine detection.” Roblox also said that it has parental control tools which can limit the type of content children can access. The ‘condo’ sex games are not something a Roblox player would be able to stumble on, and a player would need to be actively searching for it. A spokesperson for the hit game also added: “We have zero tolerance for sexual content or behaviour of any kind, and we take swift action against anyone found to be acting in breach of our Community Standards.”

The mere existence of these spaces, however, does open up the possibility of adults and children potentially socialising together in these explicit areas. Roblox has an instant messenger feature which allows user to chat with one another. Larry Magid, president of ConnectSafely, said Roblox has a responsbility to protect users with young children aged 13 able to play the game. Magid said: “There are people who are going out of their way to game the systems.

“Roblox is a platform that is very popular among children, and allows children under 13, so it has a special responsibility to protect its users.” While David Emm, principal security researcher at Kaspersky, added: “Online providers like Roblox clearly have a duty of care to safeguard their customers, especially when those customers are children. On top of taking steps to try and filter out inappropriate and illegal activity, these platforms need to make it easy for consumers to report abuse and take action quickly when it happens.” Emm also said: “It’s therefore vital for parents to take a keen interest in what their children are doing online. This needs to start early – as soon as children start doing anything online – to establish a pattern of positive behaviour, including encouraging children to share with parents anything bad that they experience online. It also puts an onus on parents to make themselves aware of the potential dangers their children might face online.”









