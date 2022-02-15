We’re coming up on the launch of a new Sims 4 pack, and EA and Maxis are making way for it with a free update that adds a bit of new content of its own. The, uh… let me make sure I have this right. The update labeled 1.84.171.1030 on PC is now live, with a handful of romantic content additions to help you get ready for the upcoming My Wedding Stories game pack.

Perhaps the most notable addition is the new wedding venue lot type, which’ll let you construct romantic celebration spots whether or not you’re picking up the upcoming pack. You’ll also find a new option in Create-A-Sim that allows you to set a sim’s relationship status as ‘engaged’ from the very start.

CAS is also getting a pile of new and updated items, including a “a bindi, a toddler full body swimsuit, and french tip nails”. There’ve also been ten items updated with new colours, including suits and bridesmaid dresses to once again get you in that wedding spirit.

You can see the full patch notes over on the official site.

