Sponsored Video

Jay N. Miller

Tinsley Ellis and his group are one of the most dynamic rock ‘n’ roll bands around –and they’re headed our way. 

An Atlanta native, the singer/guitarist’s fiery talents usually are classified as blues, which is sort of OK, but perhaps undersells the power of the man’s music. He is, however, nominated for a 2022 Blues Music Award as blues-rock artist of the year.

Ellis blames it all on The Beatles, with a later nod to B.B. King and The Allman Brothers Band.

Tinsley Ellis

Ellis picked up a guitar for the first time at the age of 7, shortly after watching “wide-eyed” The Beatles’ American debut on “The Ed Sullivan Show.” 

“I would’ve probably been a lawyer if not for The Beatles,” said Ellis from a Maryland tour stop last week “… working in my dad’s law practice, where he is a third-generation attorney. Instead, I watched that show and then went off and joined the circus.”

Source link

By clicking submit, you agree to share your email address with the site owner and Mailchimp to receive marketing, updates, and other emails from the site owner. Use the unsubscribe link in those emails to opt out at any time.

Processing…
Success! You're on the list.