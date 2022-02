Camping in public spaces can also cause tourists to be fined in Alicante. British tourists are recommended to check for authorised areas before setting up.

More serious offences in Alicante will incur a fine of up to 1,500 euros (£1,254) and include laws on graffiti and vandalism.

Skateboarders will need to be particularly careful not to use any benches or pedestrian areas to perform tricks.

Vandalism, tampering with public litter bins or street harassment is also liable for a fine of £1,254.