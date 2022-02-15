Loose Women star Stacey Solomon spent some quality time with her son Rex before heading off on her next trip away from home. Meanwhile, dad Joe Swash took the boys on a fishing break in the countryside.

Stacey, 32, shared a series of cute snaps on her Instagram story today with her five million followers.

The former X Factor finalist showed one picture of her two-year-old son Rex enjoying some arts and crafts in front of a little teepee surrounded by dinosaurs.

“Half Term Happiness…” Stacey wrote over the picture with a love heart emoji.

“I have to go back down South for filming so making the most of some play time before I’m away again. (sic)

