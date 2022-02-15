Stacey Solomon has shared an adorable video of her son Rex on Valentine’s Day.

Sharing a clip to her Instagram Stories, Stacey’s two year old son is heard screaming ‘surprise!’ as he enters the living room, holding a rose wrapped in paper in each hand.

While one was for his mum, the other was for his baby sister, Rose, and he giggled with glee as he gave it to her before running off again.

The Loose Women star, 32, wrote: “Happy Valentine’s Day from our little Valentine. I love him so much. Hope you all have a lovely Monday.”

In later clips on her stories, Stacey and Rex can be seen making Valentine’s Day themed ‘love bug’ snacks with Oreo biscuits, fondant icing and lots of love hearts before later paying a visit to their late dog Theo’s plaque and laying down some flowers.



Stacey has recently shared her concerns about working away from home for her brand new job, which for the moment she is keeping under wraps.

Sharing an update with her five million followers on 11 February, she accompanied a picture of her snoozing dog Teddy with a caption explaining her worries:

“I might be a little quiet for a few days. Because at 5am this morning I started a new job. It’s not close to home so me and Rose will be away for a few days…”

“Miss the boys and the fur boys so much already. But also praying for Joe who’s in charge of everyone and they break up for half term today.”

She continued: “Anyway I’m super nervous today and just learning the ropes and trying to do a good job so I’ll let you know how it went later.”



Stacey has previously spoken about the fact she’s gone back to work early, just three months after Rose was born and cutting her maternity leave short, due to the amount of work commitments she has.

However, as part of her agreement to go back, she’s made sure she can take baby daughter Rose, who was only born in November, with her to every shoot and meeting.

This means fiancé Joe Swash, 40, will be looking after sons Zachary, 13, Leighton, nine and Rex, two, and their two dogs, Peanut and Teddy, by himself while she’s away.



Stacey has gained a huge following on Instagram for sharing honest and hilarious insights into her life.

And most recently she suffered an internet nightmare after she accidentally searched for an adult swing online.

Stacey had posted on her stories that she wished the swing she had bought Rex came in larger sizes for adults to use.

One fan quickly commented that “they do adult swings on certain adult websites” followed by winking emojis.

Stacey replied in horror: “I really wish I hadn’t Googled that. I never realised that was a thing.”

“Sometimes I worry I must the most boring person ever, but then I couldn’t think of anything worse than swinging about all over the place.”

