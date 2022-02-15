Super Bowl LVI Stats: Sean McVay becomes the youngest coach to lift the Vince Lombardi Trophy after Los Angeles Rams win | NFL News







Benedict Bermange

Cricket Statistician

Benedict Bermange picks out the best stats from the Los Angeles Rams’ 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI, including veterans Andrew Whitworth and Matthew Stafford securing their first rings and the Rams defense tying the title-game sack record

Last Updated: 14/02/22 8:11pm

Highlights of Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals.

Sky Sports Cricket statistician – and big Buffalo Bills fan – Benedict Bermange dives into Super Bowl LVI and picks out the best stats from the big game…

The Los Angeles Rams won their second Super Bowl title in team history, with head coach Sean McVay becoming the youngest in history to lift the Vince Lombardi Trophy. Youngest Super Bowl-winning head coaches Name Team Super Bowl Age Sean McVay Rams LVI (2022) 36y 20d Mike Tomlin Steelers XLIII (2009) 36y 323d Jon Gruden Buccaneers XXXVII (2003) 39y 162d John Madden Raiders XI (1977) 40y 274d Rams offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth won his first Super Bowl title at the age of 40 years and 63 days, making him the oldest player ever to win their first title. Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Cooper Kupp and Matthew Stafford completed an incredible, game-winning drive for the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI. Cooper Kupp and Matthew Stafford completed an incredible, game-winning drive for the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI. The Rams’ 15-play game-winning drive was the longest fourth-quarter go-ahead touchdown drive (by number of plays) in Super Bowl history. However, their total of just 43 rushing yards is the second-fewest by any Super Bowl-winning team, behind another Rams team. Their average rush of 1.87 yards was also the lowest in Super Bowl history by a winning team, even worse than the 2.23 yards per rush that the victorious Baltimore Colts had against the Dallas Cowboys in Super Bowl V in 1971. Fewest rushing yards by a team in Super Bowl history Team Opposition Super Bowl Rushing yards Rams Titans XXXIV (2000) 29 Rams Bengals LVI (2022) 43 Packers Steelers XLV (2011) 50 Saints Colts XLIV (2010) 51 Cowboys Steelers XXX (1996) 56 Matthew Stafford had a total of 49,995 regular-season passing yards before lifting his first Vince Lombardi Trophy, the most by any quarterback before winning his first Super Bowl title. The previous record-holder was John Elway, who had amassed 48,669 yards through the air before leading the Denver Broncos to victory over the Green Bay Packers in Super Bowl XXXII in 1998. Stafford is also just the third quarterback to win a Super Bowl in his first season with a new team, following Trent Dilfer with the Ravens in Super Bowl XXXV and Tom Brady with the Tampa Buccaneers last year. Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Aaron Donald delivered the quarterback hit on Joe Burrow to seal the win for the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI. Aaron Donald delivered the quarterback hit on Joe Burrow to seal the win for the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI. The Rams defense had seven sacks, equalling the record for the most by a team in Super Bowl history. Most sacks by a team in Super Bowl history Team Opposition Super Bowl Sacks Steelers Cowboys X (1976) 7 Bears Patriots XX (1986) 7 Broncos Panthers 50 (2016) 7 Rams Bengals LVI (2022) 7 Von Miller had two sacks of Joe Burrow, giving him 4.5 sacks in his Super Bowl career, equalling the record held by Charles Haley. Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Joe Mixon threw a touchdown to Tee Higgins in a brilliant trick play for the Cincinnati Bengals. Joe Mixon threw a touchdown to Tee Higgins in a brilliant trick play for the Cincinnati Bengals. Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon became just the fifth non-quarterback to throw a touchdown pass in the Super Bowl, following on from Robert Newhouse, Lawrence McCutcheon, Antwaan Randle El and Trey Burton. Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Tee Higgins scored on a sensational 75-yard touchdown to start the second half – but should it have stood after it appeared he pulled the facemask of Jalen Ramsey? Tee Higgins scored on a sensational 75-yard touchdown to start the second half – but should it have stood after it appeared he pulled the facemask of Jalen Ramsey? Tee Higgins’ 75-yard touchdown reception was the longest offensive score in a Super Bowl since Willie Parker’s 75-yard rush in Super Bowl XL in 2006. It was also the first touchdown ever scored from the first play from scrimmage in a half in the Super Bowl.Sky Sports NFL is your dedicated channel for NFL coverage – featuring a host of NFL Network programming. Don’t forget to follow us on skysports.com/nfl, our Twitter account @SkySportsNFL & Sky Sports – on the go!





