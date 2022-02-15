Film and music regularly collide as both mediums are not just an important part of the entertainment sphere but also important to each other. Cinema inspires artists in their lyrics and also gives musicians a chance to further express themselves with music videos.

The music world is also a fabulous breeding ground of talent who have the skill to transfer across to movies and in some cases score lead roles. These chart superstars excel on screen. Many of them have been nominated for or even won acting awards, shining a spotlight on their multi-hyphenate talents.

Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza

As one third of the critically acclaimed family band Haim, Alana’s screen time is shared with her sisters on stage and in videos, yet her debut performance on the silver screen may just be one of the most impressive transitions from stage to screen to date.

Taking the lead role of Alana Kane, Haim shines alongside Cooper Hoffman (son of the late actor Philip Seymour Hoffman) as she portrays a photographer’s assistant who forms a strong friendship with a teenager she meets on a shoot. A story of forbidden relationships, difficult decisions and teenage angst directed by Paul Thomas Anderson. Alana has confessed that prior to being cast in this film, she had never read a script, making her performance even more impressive.





Lady Gaga – A Star Is Born

A multi-skilled superstar was unleashed on the world as Lady Gaga’s Just Dance became a worldwide hit in 2008. Hailed as the new Madonna early on in her career, her move to the silver screen was all but guaranteed, yet many did not expect Gaga to make such a splash.

After starring in American Horror Story, Gaga was cast as the lead in the remake of A Star Is Born alongside Bradley Cooper. Her true breakout performance as a crossover star appeared here as she played Ally Jackson, the talented yet struggling artist who fell in love with Bradley’s rock star Jackson Maine. Not only did Gaga manage to capture the hustle and struggle, but also the emotional gravitas of dealing with spiraling relationships. Not only that, but Gaga and Cooper convinced half the world they were in a real relationship.





Meat Loaf – Fight Club

Fight Club will forever be one of the most divisive movies of all time. Adapted from the visceral novel by Chuck Palahniuk, the story of Tyler Durden, one of pop culture’s ultimate antagonists, split audiences down the middle. However, there was one performance that stood out ,and it truly was a surprise.

Legendary rocker Meat Loaf starred as one of the film’s most iconic characters, Robert Paulson, aka Bob. A member of one of the many support groups attended by the narrator, Meat Loaf captured the pain and emotional instability of a complex character and excelled as he pulled back on his operatic style and performed with more heart than ever.





Whitney Houston – The Bodyguard

Not only was The Bodyguard one of the most successful movies of the ’90s, pulling in more than $400 million dollars and securing the spot as the second highest grossing movie of 1992, but also spawned one of the biggest Billboard No. 1 hits. Not exactly a novice in front of the camera after filming a raft of music videos

Whitney Houston’s performance as Rachel Marron was one which was easy for critics to pounce upon, a pop star playing a pop star was a role that didn’t need much research for the music superstar. However rather than just phone in a self-indulgent turn, Houston’s channeled a myriad of emotions into her role as viewers saw a conceited, demanding diva become rattled by a relentless stalker. Standing out as Houston’s finest performance on film, critics and audiences fell in love with the movie, just as Rachel did with Frank in the film.





Justin Timberlake – Palmer

Justin Timberlake’s transition from the Mickey Mouse Club to pop superstardom, then into movies appeared seamless. Tackling from all genres, including comedies such as Friends With Benefits, science fiction with In Time and reflecting reality with the story of Facebook in The Social Network. However, it was in Palmer that Timberlake gave his finest performance.

Playing the titular character, Timberlake shed preconceptions from his pop past as the former high-school football star who had finished a 12-year jail term for attempted murder and armed robbery. As the troubled former small town hero seeking redemption, Timberlake brought a large amount of angst to this role as Palmer struggles to adjust with being home. The passion, the rage, the want to be a better man, Timberlake channels every bit of anger and frustration into bringing Palmer to life.

Jennifer Hudson – Dreamgirls

Despite coming in seventh place in the third season of American Idol, Jennifer Hudson made an instant impact transitioning from the pop stage to the big screen.

In 2005, Hudson was cast as Effie White in Dreamgirls alongside Hollywood heavyweights Jamie Foxx and Eddie Murphy, along with pop royalty Beyoncé. In what should have been a vehicle for the former Destiny’s Child star, it was the newcomer who stole the show, providing a true breakthrough role. Hudson not only wowed the critics with her vocal and acting performance, but also the Academy too, who awarded her the Best Supporting Actress Oscar.

Selena Gomez – Spring Breakers

When pop stars cross over to cinema there is a rule of thumb that they are awarded roles that mostly fit their pop star persona. But with former Wizards of Waverley Place star Selena Gomez, that rule went out the window.

Starring in her first major lead role, Gomez shines in the quartet of wild, seductive lead characters alongside Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Benson. Bringing a more adult side to what fans of the “Can’t Keep My Hands To Myself” hitmaker are used to, Selena plays Faith, the good girl gone bad, to perfection. Flipping previous roles on their head, and claiming this was one for her 18+ fans, Spring Breakers was a powerful role reversal from Gomez’s Disney past.





Jennifer Lopez – Out of Sight

Before the world was introduced to “Jenny From the Block,” she emerged as an up-and-coming Hollywood actress starring alongside Wesley Snipes and Woody Harrelson in action hit Money Train.

In Out Of Sight, an adaptation of Elmore Leonard’s crime novel directed by Stephen Soderberg, Lopez was cast in one of her best roles ever, opposite an all-star lineup including George Clooney and Pulp Fiction star Ving Rhames. Out of Sight has been hailed as one of the most stylish movies of the ’90s, and Lopez provided a perfect foil for Clooney’s charming criminal with a captivating portrayal of FBI agent Karen Cisco.

Eminem – 8 Mile

Hip-hop superstar Marshal “Eminem” Mathers broke the mold as a rapper, and his desire to tell a semi-autobiographical tale was burning from the moments he achieved chart success. 8 Mile was his love letter to the grind of making it.

Starring alongside award winners Kim Basinger, Mekhi Phifer and Brittany Murphy, the story of growing up and succeeding in the rap game while holding things together at home proved that Eminem wasn’t just a clever lyricist. His ability to tell a version of his story on screen was powerful, without being gratuitous. The soundtrack’s lead song “Lose Yourself” has also planted itself into mix tapes all over the world, taking an Oscar for Best Original Song.





Ice Cube – Boyz N The Hood

One of the most prominent gangsta rappers teamed up with one of the greatest directors of all time to do what the pair did best: making art that reflected reality.

Known as a member of pioneering rap group N.W.A., Ice Cube brought much of what made up his lyrics onto the screen thanks to director John Singleton. Trying to escape gang life in South LA, Cube brought a true sense of gravitas to the role of a gang member looking to move away from the dangerous life he was leading. Doughboy remains one of cinema’s best characters and provided inspiration for a similar character in the Grand Theft Auto series.

Hailee Steinfeld – The Edge of Seventeen

Before venturing into the world of pop, Hailee Steinfeld was already making waves in cinemas as her performance in 2010’s True Grit proved she had talent way beyond her years. Despite incredible turns in the Pitch Perfect series and leads in Begin Again and Ender’s Game, it was The Edge of Seventeen that brought Steinfeld her biggest cinematic moment.

Leading the cast of this melancholic coming-of-age movie, Steinfeld is intensely relatable as Nadine Franklin as she navigates teenage life, strained relationships and awkward feelings. It’s a comedy with an emotional punch that led Steinfeld to blockbuster roles in Bumblebee and Hawkeye.





