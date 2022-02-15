Sponsored Video


World leaders have warned over the possibility of a Russian invasion in Ukraine “any time”, however, the fearless grandmothers, or else “Babushkas”, stand still in the city of Mariupol and prepare for battle. Posing lying on a matt with an AK-47, 79-year-old Valentyna Konstantynovska, says she does not intend to leave in the event of an invasion.

She said: “I love my city, I am not leaving. Putin can’t scare us off.

Yes, it’s terrifying, but we will stand for our Ukraine until the very end”.

The great-grandmother took part in a training organised by the Neo-Nazi movement, Azov, to teach the Mariupol’s residents how to defend themselves.

According to Al-Jazeera, the training offered basic lessons in first response medical care, survival and evacuation, weapons safety and how to shoot a weapon.

Konstantynovska said: “I’ve been dreaming since 2014 to learn to use a gun, but was told ‘babushka, you are too old for that. You will be knocked off your feet with the recoil’”.

READ MORE: Russia troops being pulled back from Ukraine border: Statement IN FULL
British intelligence infuriates Vladimir Putin over invasion leaks
Russia-Ukraine LIVE: Full-scale removal! Truss calls Putin bluff

Another elderly female member, Liudmyla Smahlenko, 65, said she has developed strong feelings for the young men who fight.

She said: “We are already a babushka battalion.

“You try to help the soldiers and they become like your kids. Then one of them dies. A lot have gone now and it’s like your children dying every single time.

“I am ready to fight if Russia does invade, even if I have to get into a fistfight with them. They are not our brothers.”





Source link

By clicking submit, you agree to share your email address with the site owner and Mailchimp to receive marketing, updates, and other emails from the site owner. Use the unsubscribe link in those emails to opt out at any time.

Processing…
Success! You're on the list.