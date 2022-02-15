World leaders have warned over the possibility of a Russian invasion in Ukraine “any time”, however, the fearless grandmothers, or else “Babushkas”, stand still in the city of Mariupol and prepare for battle. Posing lying on a matt with an AK-47, 79-year-old Valentyna Konstantynovska, says she does not intend to leave in the event of an invasion.

She said: “I love my city, I am not leaving. Putin can’t scare us off.

Yes, it’s terrifying, but we will stand for our Ukraine until the very end”.

The great-grandmother took part in a training organised by the Neo-Nazi movement, Azov, to teach the Mariupol’s residents how to defend themselves.

According to Al-Jazeera, the training offered basic lessons in first response medical care, survival and evacuation, weapons safety and how to shoot a weapon.

Konstantynovska said: “I’ve been dreaming since 2014 to learn to use a gun, but was told ‘babushka, you are too old for that. You will be knocked off your feet with the recoil’”.

READ MORE: Russia troops being pulled back from Ukraine border: Statement IN FULL

British intelligence infuriates Vladimir Putin over invasion leaks

Russia-Ukraine LIVE: Full-scale removal! Truss calls Putin bluff