Of course, for people who do not eat meat or animal products, these are not an option.
Luckily, there are numerous foods that are fortified with vitamin D, including fat spreads, breakfast cereals and even mushrooms.
Food fortification involves the addition of vitamins and minerals during food manufacture or processing.
Children aged one and above, and adults need 10 micrograms of vitamin D a day.
Processing…
Success! You're on the list.
Whoops! There was an error and we couldn't process your subscription. Please reload the page and try again.