Michael B. Jordan is known for his love of Call of Duty: Warzone, and his partner Lori Harvey has left a romantic message inside the intense FPS.

Editor’s Note: A lawsuit has been filed against Activision Blizzard by the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing, which alleges the company has engaged in abuse, discrimination, and retaliation against its female employees. Activision Blizzard has denied the allegations. The full details of the Activision Blizzard lawsuit (content warning: rape, suicide, abuse, harassment) are being updated as new information becomes available.

Hollywood icon Michael B. Jordan is well-known for his love for gaming, so the star’s girlfriend Lori Harvey hid a Valentine’s Day message for him within Call of Duty: Warzone. The battle royale first-person shooter has attracted a large community of fans since launch, thanks to its free-to-play setup and ever-expanding variety of content. Last year Michael B. Jordan headlined a Call of Duty League Hype Battle, with the high-profile gamer also serving as an investor in the esports community.

Reaching the public eye with 2012 films Red Tails and Chronicle, Michael B. Jordan has become even more recognizable thanks to starring roles in many high-profile films. The 2015 Rocky spin-off Creed saw Jordan star alongside Sylvester Stallone as the titular Adonis Creed, and his role as the sympathetic villain Erik Killmonger in Marvel Studios’ Black Panther propelled him to further stardom in 2018. Well-known as a dedicated gamer, Michael B. Jordan has worked to promote the Call of Duty League while also getting involved with other aspects of the gaming industry. For example, in 2020 Michael B. Jordan promoted the PS5 and personally requested a port of Marvel vs Capcom 2 for Sony’s current-generation console.





As a touching Valentine’s Day surprise, Lori Harvey and the Call of Duty team recently worked together to place a secret message for Michael B. Jordan inside Call of Duty: Warzone. As revealed in Lori Harvey’s Instagram story, the romantic message is drawn on a large rock on one of the Caldera map’s beaches. This rock is now adorned with a large heart which contains the initials “LH + MBJ.” This is an obvious nod to the celebrity couple’s relationship, and the Creed star’s love for the Call of Duty franchise will no doubt make it even more meaningful.





As perhaps the most popular first-person shooter series, Call of Duty has established an impressive roster of celebrity players. Michael B. Jordan’s love for the franchise is well-known, and rumors now suggest that Snoop Dogg may enter Call of Duty: Warzone following his performance at Super Bowl LVI. A notable leaker recently posted concept art of the Doggfather as a playable Operator, complete with a green forest suit for stylish tactical camouflage. While this rumor is unconfirmed, it would make an interesting follow-up to Lori Harvey’s in-game message to Michael B. Jordan.

Alongside being one of the most successful actors of the modern age, Michael B. Jordan is also very relatable thanks to his interest in gaming. Working with the Call of Duty franchise’s developers, Lori Harvey has created a wonderful Valentine’s Day message to her partner within his favorite game. While Call of Duty: Warzone is all about brutal combat, Harvey and Jordan have now injected a bit of love into the battle royale experience.





Call of Duty: Warzone is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Source: Lori Harvey/Instagram

