Want to know how to get electronic parts at a Fortnite Mole Team drill site? This week’s season challenges include visiting three of the IO Mole teams who recently dug up through the map. All five have now surfaced, with IO guards patrolling some rather expensive looking equipment that you can destroy.

These drill sites are also where you need to go to complete one of the story challenges; so far, these challenges ask us to destroy and collect Fortnite telescope parts and destroy Fortnite signal jammers, and retrieve access cards to deliver to drop zones in Fortnite Seven Outposts. In addition, this week brings us new challenges that give us the Fortnite Foundation skin, and Fortnite Haven masks.

Here are all of the known Fortnite Mole Team drill sites, and how to identify the antenna you need to demolish at each location. You only need to destroy one or two antennas to get enough electronic parts to complete the challenge and get closer to some free Fortnite V-bucks and new Fortnite skins via the battle pass.

Fortnite Mole Team drill site locations

Here are all five Fortnite Mole Team drill site locations:

East of Logjam Lumberyard

East of Sleepy Sound

South of Coney Crossroads

Southeast of Greasy Grove

West of The Joneses

How to destroy IO equipment to find electronic parts in Fortnite

Once you’re at one of the drill sites, you need to take down the antenna and gather up the scattered electronic parts. You need three electronic parts to finish this quest. While you’re here, you can eliminate any IO guards in the local area and activate one of the terminals to complete some more of the season challenges. Do also check out our guide on how to find the elusive Fortnite Klombos so you can feed them a Klomberry.