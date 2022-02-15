War and social status collide on “Motherland: Fort Salem.” The show takes place in a women-dominated world where witches have joined the U.S. Army. They must learn to harness their powers to put an end to a witch resistance group, but just because some of the witches are on the same side doesn’t always mean they see eye to eye. That’s the case with Abigail Bellweather (Ashley Nicole Williams) and Libba Swythe (Sarah Yarkin). The two come from diametrically-opposed families who have a long-standing rivalry. The girls carry on that tradition and constantly get in one another’s faces during training.

The two may have disliked each other on the show, but it was nothing but love when the cameras stopped rolling. In an interview with Teen Vogue, Williams spoke about their dynamic, “We off the bat just hit it off. Onscreen you see us calling each other dumb, noodling [people] from dumb, noodling, nobody families. They’d yell cut, and we’d just burst out laughing.”

No matter what she’s in, Sarah Yarkin is always a highlight, so it should be great to see her become a full-blown scream queen in “Texas Chainsaw Massacre” on Netflix.