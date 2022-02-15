After the funeral, the Duke’s coffin was lowered into the royal vault under St George’s Chapel.
A handwritten note from his beloved wife and a wreath of white roses and lilies – personally selected by her Majesty – were laid on top of the coffin, alongside flags and a sword from his father-in-law, King George VI.
However, this 200-year-old spot will not be his final resting place.
The Duke will remain there until his wife dies.
