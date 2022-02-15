



The Xbox Series S is the cheapest next-gen console on the market, priced at £249.99 – £200 cheaper than the Xbox Series X and disc-based PS5. And unlike other next-gen consoles it’s widely available in stock, making it a great option if you want to see what the latest and greatest games are all about right now. And at the moment Amazon UK has cut the price of the Xbox Series S, reducing it from £249.99 to just over £242.

With the money you save on the price of the Xbox Series S, you can put that towards buying a cut-price game from the Microsoft Store. Or, alternatively, you can use the £7.84 that you’ve saved towards an Xbox Game Pass membership. Xbox Game Pass is priced at £7.99 per month and will give you access to a library of hundreds of games you can play right now, with first-party Microsoft games like Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5 available on Day One. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate – which also bundles in EA Play access and Xbox Live Gold membership so you can play online – is priced at £10.99. But if you’re a new Xbox gamer then you can get your first month’s access for just £1 – an incredible deal.

The price that Amazon UK is currently selling the Xbox Series S for is the best available on the market right now. So if you want to pick up the Microsoft console with a rarely available price tag cut then this is a great option. And if you do pick-up an Xbox Series S then there’s something you’ll be able to play on your shiny new console for free. Earlier today a live stream was held by The Witcher 3 makers CD Projekt Red which announced the highly anticipated next-gen update for Cyberpunk 2077.

This free update is available right now for those that have already bought Cyberpunk 2077, and adds gorgeous 4K ray-tracing graphics to the RPG shooter plus much, much more. The Polish developers also had a surprise up its sleeve, revealing a free trial of Cyberpunk 2077 for next-gen consoles. You will be able to try out five hours of Cyberpunk 2077 without paying a single extra penny, and if you do decide to purchase the full game you’ll be able to transfer over your progress. And that’s a good thing as Cyberpunk 2077 is currently on sale on the Microsoft Store, reduced from £49.99 to £24.99. If you’re thinking of picking up an Xbox Series S – either for yourself or as a present – then there’s a few important things to know. Firstly, while the PS5 and Xbox Series S is built for 4K gaming the Xbox Series S is meant for HD gaming.

Not only that, but the Xbox Series S is a digital-only console – meaning you won’t be able to play physical disc games on it. The latter is crucial if you’re thinking of getting an Xbox Series S as a present for a young loved one. The Xbox Series S consoles with a 512GB SSD installed, but you’ll have 364GB of usuable storage when taking into account the crucial system files loaded onto your console straight out of the box. If you need any extra storage you can either get an external hard drive, which can only be used to store Series X and S games (but can be used for play Xbox One, Xbox 360 and original Xbox games) or you can get a Seagate expansion card while allows you to upgrade the SSD storage on your console. This is the option you need if you want more space to install Series X and S games, however these expansion cards are more expensive than a typical external hard drive.









