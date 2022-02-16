An ogre’s appetite may be without equal, but don’t discount these brutes’ prowess in battle among Warhammer’s many factions. Something that the ogre tribes of Total War: Warhammer 3 understand all too well is that there are fewer things greater in life than good food. Fortunately for them, there’s plenty of both man and beast of all flavours and textures to devour and sample across the world.

An appetite is a powerful thing, leading many a gluttonous ogre down from the Mountains of Mourn on countless journeys to quash their ravenous hunger. You’ll often find them practising as mercenaries, offering their muscle in exchange for gold and grub, with Maneaters being the most worldly and versatile fighters among their kin.

Many ogres answer to the tyrant Greasus Goldtooth, or as he is known by his full title Tradelord Greasus Tribestealer Drakecrush Gatecrasher Hoardmaster Goldtooth the Shockingly Obese. He is undoubtedly the most powerful and fattest ogre in existence, but there is yet an even higher power that these lumbering hulks worship: the Great Maw.

Ogres owe their insatiable appetite to the Great Maw, and will frequently make sacrifices to the now dormant pit of razor sharp teeth. That is, of course, when they’re not busy eating.

Given the symbolic and practical importance of teeth in an ogre's life, you can frequently find them adorning the architecture and gut plates of many ogre tribesmen. Don't look too closely, however, or your own gnashers might just join them.