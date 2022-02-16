READ MORE: Save £50 on ‘amazing’ Salter air fryer at Robert Dyas – now under £50

What’s not to love about Pancake Day? Taking place the day before Ash Wednesday, Pancake Day is seen as a day to indulge in treats before Lent begins. And Aldi knows just how to help you celebrate.

In classic Aldi fashion, it’s dropping an exclusive range of Pancake Day Specialbuys for a limited time, and we’re expecting this one to sell out in record time.

The quirky range not only features traditional pancake pans but has also put a fun twist on the theme by releasing pans with emoji moulds to help you and the family make pancakes with fun designs.

You can buy a pancake pan with a smiley design or one with different animal designs for all the animal lovers out there.

The Crofton Crepe Pancake Pan, which makes more traditional pancakes without any designs, is £7.99.

The Crofton Smiley Pancake Pan and the Crofton Animal Pancake Pan are both also £7.99, so you’ve got plenty of budget-friendly options to choose from.

You can also pick up a Kirkton House Pancake Turner for £2.99 to ensure your pancakes are flipped to perfection.

If pancakes aren’t your cup of tea but you’re looking for another way to get involved, they’re also selling an Ambiano Crepe Maker for £17.99 that will help you make an array of sweet and savoury crepes.

Alternatively, you could opt for the coveted Ambiano Waffle Maker that’s also £17.99.

Aldi’s Pancake Day range is available to pre-order online now and lands in stores from 20 February.

If you’re planning to shop in person, you can find out your closest Aldi by using its store locator tool here. Opening and closing time information for each branch can also be found listed there as well.