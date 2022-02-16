Andy Murray got his revenge over Taro Daniel by defeating the Japanese hopeful in his first match since his early Australian Open exit on Tuesday. The Scot was previously knocked out of the first Grand Slam of the new year by Daniel, who cruised to a straight-sets victory when the pair met in Melbourne last month.

Murray struggled for sharpness on that occasion and was unable to cope with the threat of Daniel for the duration of their fourth-round encounter.

However, he managed to put things right at the second time of asking at the Qatar Open, with the two-time Wimbledon champion rolling back the years to seal a comprehensive victory of his own.

Daniel rarely troubled Murray over the course of the match, with the latter clinching the first break in the sixth game to move 4-2 up early on.

He went on to break again to claim the first set after withstanding a lengthy rally to pass his opponent at the net.

Daniel came flying out of the blocks in the second set with an immediate break of his own but was unable to maintain his positive momentum for the remainder of the contest.

