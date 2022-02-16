“They know their hearts well, and don’t hesitate to lock things down when they know that the relationship is right.”

But, love sadly does not always last forever, and it’s important for Capricorn to remember not to neglect their family, friends, work and hobbies during a relationship.

A plus side to dating Capricorn is that they aren’t superficial, and do not stay in relationships for the sake of it.

“Capricorns are serious monogamists, and although they can be cautious in every other aspect of their lives, they are the sign who is likely to fall deeply in love with someone, and it’s not unusual for a Capricorn to get married after only several months of dating.”