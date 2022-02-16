Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan is set to meet with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Moscow next week. During this meeting, it is expected that Mr Khan will offer the Kremlin a lucrative contract to build a new pipeline, carrying gas through Pakistan. First proposed in 2015, the Pakistan Stream Gas Pipeline (PSGP) – formerly known as the North-South gas pipeline would not carry gas from Russia to Pakistan, as they do not share a border.

Rather, this pipeline would carry gas between various cities in the country.

Initially, it was planned that the Russian side would own a controlling stake, assume 85 percent of the costs, and operate the gas pipeline for 25 years.

However, in the revised version of the deal, Pakistan’s share will increase to 74 percent, while Russia’s will drop to 26 percent.

Islamabad plans to borrow the loan from Russian banks to cater to the needs of Russia’s spending in the project, which will be used to purchase pipelines and compressors.

At 1,040km (646 miles) long, the project has been provisionally contracted by the Pakistani Government to be built by Russia.