After releasing an operator skin for Attack on Titan‘s squad captain Levi Ackerman back in January, Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone Pacific are now following up with a second bundle, this time featuring an Armored Titan.

The leaked images came from Call of Duty insider @CharlieIntel via Twitter and showcase the Armored Titan skin for Roland Zeimet that’ll come as part of a new Tracer Pack for the game. Aside from the titan himself, the bundle also includes a series of Attack on Titan-themed skins and items, including an Armored Strength assault rifle, a Die-Urnal watch cosmetic, a Titan Serum charm, a Paradis Lost emblem, and a Wall Titan spray.

Expected to launch in the game’s second season, the Attack on Titan: Armored Titan – Tracer Pack will set you back 2,400 CP. Of course, Activision has yet to announce anything officially, so fans of the franchise should stay tuned for more updates to come.

