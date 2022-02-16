In Scotland there are 52 public charge points per 100,000 people, this compares with just 18 in Northern Ireland.

The vast majority (93 percent) of EV and PHEV owners are currently able to charge at home, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) estimates that over eight million households will not be able to charge an EV at home due to limited access to off-street parking.

As the ban on sales of new petrol and diesel cars after 2030 approaches and more drivers switch to electric, the number of people who will soon be completely reliant on public charging is set to rise sharply.

The report calls for a significant increase in the number of charging stations both on-street and at service stations, particularly in areas where they are scarce.