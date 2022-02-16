Cher Lloyd has given a rare glimpse into her family life as she paid a loving tribute to her husband Craig Monk on Valentine’s Day.

The former X Factor star, who recently celebrated her eighth wedding anniversary, shared a snap of her smiling for the camera alongside her other half.

“I’ll love him forever,” the 28 year old captioned the snap, in which she looked dolled up to the nines in a chic, asymmetrical dress.

In another black and white image family snap, the songstress looked every inch the doting mother as she gazed adoringly at their daughter Delilah-Rae, who the pair welcomed in 2018.



Back in November, Cher shared a rare snap of her husband Craig as they celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary.

After dating for less than a year, the pair became engaged and married in 2013.

Taking to Instagram and sharing a photo with her 2.3 million fans, Cher posted an image of her showering her husband in affection and kisses.

Wearing a black and white silk top, the singer said: “Today we celebrate 8 years of Marriage. I’ll love you forever.”

Cher was just sixteen years old when she appeared on the ITV singing series The X Factor and was mentored by former Girls Aloud singer Cheryl.



Originally from Malvern, Worcestershire, Cher wowed the talent show judges with her a standout version of Turn My Swag On by Keri Hilson.

Despite rumours of Cher being a diva and having tantrums backstage, she finished in fourth place.

She recently admitted that she felt “alone” and “really vulnerable” during her time on the competitive singing series in 2010.

Speaking to Rylan Clark on his podcast, Cher explained: “At times I’d get really angry. I felt angry because I’d go to a rehearsal, leave the studio, and be chased on my own, chased by a group of 20 to 25 men with cameras.



“I just felt really vulnerable. There’d be a chaperone person for everyone as a group, of course, we were underage.

“But at times, from walking to the studio or a car, you’d be alone. That didn’t stop. The sheer amount of paparazzi would wait outside of those studios. I just always remember knowing not to wear a skirt without shorts.”

Cher recalled: “You’d go to get in the car and the first thing they’d do was place the camera below.

