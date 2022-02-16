Sponsored Video


A DoorDash sign is pictured on a restaurant on the day they hold their IPO in New York, December 9, 2020.

Carlo Allegri | Reuters

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell

DoorDash — DoorDash shares surged more than 32% in after-hours trading despite a wider-than-expected quarterly loss. The delivery company reported a loss of 45 cents per share while Wall Street expected a loss of 25 cents per share. However, DoorDash’s fourth-quarter revenue of $1.3 billion beat estimates.

Fastly — The cloud computing services provider saw its shares plunge more than 22% after hours even after a better-than-expected earnings report. Fastly posted an adjusted loss of 10 cents per share on revenue of $97.7 million. Analysts expected a loss of 16 cents per share on revenue of $92.5 million, according to Refinitiv. The company guided to a wider-than-expected first-quarter loss per share.

Cisco Systems — Shares of Cisco rose nearly 5% in extended trading after the company’s fiscal second-quarter report beat Wall Street expectations. The company posted adjusted earnings of 84 cents per share on revenue of $12.7 billion. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv expected earnings of 81 cents per share on revenue of $12.65 billion. Cisco also gave a sunny outlook for the rest of its fiscal year.

Nvidia — Shares of Nvidia dipped more than 1% after hours despite a better-than-expected earnings report. The chipmaker posted an adjusted profit of $1.32 per share versus $1.22 expected. Revenue also topped the Refinitiv consensus estimate. However, first-quarter gross margin guidance came in slightly lower than analysts expected.

TripAdvisor — TripAdvisor shares retreated 7.5% after hours as the company missed top and bottom-line expectations in its latest quarterly results. The company posted an adjusted loss of 1 cent per share versus the Refinitiv consensus of 8 cents earned per share. Revenue also fell short of expectations.

Fisker — Shares of the electric vehicle maker gained 4.3% in extended trading after the company’s quarterly financial results met Wall Street expectations. Fisker posted a loss of 47 cents per share.

Applied Materials — The semiconductor stock rose 3.9% in extended trading after the company beat analysts’ earnings estimates. Applied Materials reported first-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.89 per share on revenues of $6.27 billion. Analysts had expected a profit of $1.85 per share on revenues of $6.16 billion.



