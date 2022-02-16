The regulator will also be responsible for keeping consumers at the “heart of planning”.

The UK currently has one rapid charger per 32 battery-electric vehicles after a 3,000 percent increase in chargepoints over the past decade.

Although this is the best in the Western world, demand is set to surge in the coming years which would put pressure on the technology.

Electric cars on the road soared by 280 percent between 2019 and 2021, while infrastructure grew by just 69.8 percent.