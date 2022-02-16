There are plenty of great competition shows out there for viewers to watch if they want to see the best that art and cooking have to offer. Netflix has specifically found a niche with these competition shows, currently featuring eighteen original creative competition shows in the United States in addition to the many they stream from other creators.

RELATED: 10 Best Cooking Shows That Aren’t About Competition

The shows let fans marvel at what can be done in hyper-specific art fields, and can even help bring the fans in to try the art form on their own. For those who love the drama and artistic prowess of these kinds of shows, Netflix has a wealth of shows, with some making splashes as the best out there and others still needing to find the right appeal for their audiences.

18 Metal Shop Masters 5.5/10

Metal Shop Masters is a competition show where metalworkers compete to make the most interesting artistic creations.

However, the rules are extremely unclear to the point that the contestants themselves did not understand them, and the judges and host are unhelpful to both contestants and audiences.

17 Best Leftovers Ever 5.7/10

Best Leftovers Ever is an interesting take on a cooking show, where chefs have to revive and improve on leftover meals, rather than creating anything from scratch.

While reviewers love the concept and cooking, they hate the host, which might be something viewers can’t get over.





SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY

16 Cooked With Cannabis 6.6/10

Cooked With Cannabis is an episodic cooking show, where three chefs have to compete to create the best cannabis-infused foods they can before they run out of time.

The reviews for this show are completely divided, so audiences have a 50/50 chance of loving or hating it, depending on whether they focus on the chefs and food or the judges and pageantry.





15 Crazy Delicious 6.7/10

Crazy Delicious is a show all about making things that aren’t what they seem, and that may need to be how audiences approach the show.

The chefs are competent and interesting, but viewers need to get through a lot of theatrics to get to the actual cooking, which can be a lot.





14 Glow Up 6.9/10

Glow Up features a series of makeup artists working on challenges as varied as horror makeups and Snapchat filters. While it showcases a lot of talent from the contestants, the real issue comes via the other aspects of the series.

RELATED: Lego Masters & 9 Other Reality Competition Shows, Ranked By Grand Prize Value

Reviewers generally find the makeup looks interesting, but dislike the judges and judging criteria that they have to follow.





13 Zumbo’s Just Desserts 6.9/10

Zumbo’s Just Desserts features amateur chefs trying to make their best desserts to match a brief they’re given at the beginning of each episode.

However, while the cakes are enjoyable and leave fans salivating, the editing and structure of the show itself leave reviewers annoyed, turning the show off without finishing it.





12 Bake Squad 7.0/10

In Bake Squad, four expert bakers compete to make the best possible products for specific clients, who will then pick one of their designs for their celebration.

Reviewers enjoy that the general tone of the show is uplifting, but find that the show gets boring if they watch more than an episode or two at a time.









11 Baking Impossible 7.0/10

This unique competition show combines bakers with engineers to ‘bakineer’ amazing edible and mechanical works. It does seem to showcase how much talent and effort is required to make these amazing confections possible.

While viewers love the concept, they find that the products feel incredibly wasteful, and the pairs seem to be put together to create drama, not to make the best products.





10 Sugar Rush 7.0/10

In Sugar Rush, contestants compete in three rounds to make their best cupcakes, confections, and cakes in a frenzy sure to give audiences a sugar high. Either way, the talent on the series remains impressive for fans.

Reviewers agree that this is a fun, easy-to-watch show. However, the host can be a little much and the formula may get repetitive for those who want to binge-watch it.





9 The Big Family Cooking Showdown 7.1/10

Unlike most cooking shows, which focus on exceptional individuals, The Big Family Cooking Showdown focuses on families, looking at what makes each family’s approach to cooking so special.

RELATED: 10 Throwback Cooking Shows You Forgot You Loved

While reviewers enjoyed the hosts and contestants, it seemed as though the show hadn’t been fully fleshed out in season one, changing styles abruptly in the second season.





8 Blown Away 7.1/10

Blown Away is the first major glass blowing competition series out there, which is a bit of a strange yet fascinating concept. The contestants competing against some of the best in the field to create glass-blown and sculpted exhibit pieces.

Reviewers enjoy the artwork that was made but take issue with the judging, arguing that many of the best pieces go home because they don’t have the same emotional backstories that others do.





7 Sugar High 7.2/10

Sugar High shows contestants competing in rounds of sugar sculpting competition, making works of art out of raw sugar. For viewers who like baking shows, it’s a technical series that showcases the difficulty of working with sugar while also showcasing the amazing works that can be produced in the medium.

Reviewers appreciated getting a look at how the different techniques work, comparing the end products to spun glass, and marveling that it was all made of sugar.





6 The American Barbecue Showdown 7.2/10

The American Barbecue Showdown features contestants having to go through the entire barbecue process, from animal to plate, with the wood used and the seasonings tested all down to the contestants.

Reviewers find the show to be informative and surprisingly heartwarming, as the contestants help each other out when needed to create the best end products. However, they could do without the overly-scripted judges and hosts boosting the show’s runtime.





5 Next in Fashion 7.3/10

Next in Fashion puts fashion designers and dressers into mad competitions to design, create, and display red carpet looks, suits, underwear, and more in only a couple of days.

While it may not compete with Project Runway for the best dramatic reality show, that may be one of its biggest strengths, with reviewer eelen-seth saying, “Unlike other fashion designer competitions, Next in Fashion is very focused on showing exactly what goes on into designing and making each garment, without too much ‘reality-drama.'”





4 The Big Flower Fight 7.4/10

One of the more unique competition shows out there, The Big Flower Fight pits florists and garden designers against each other as they attempt to make striking, living sculptures under impressive time constraints.

While many reviewers take issue with the focus on the judges’ and contestants’ extravagant personalities, most find that this show itself is enjoyable and soothing to watch both for the drama and the artwork, with seemingly underqualified artists consistently putting together remarkable works of floral art.





3 Nailed It 7.4/10

Nailed It is one of the best cooking shows on Netflix, as a comedic competition show where home chefs try their hand at replicating professional works of food art without the training to do it correctly. The contestant who gets closest to the model project wins, with good-natured mockery all around.

This show is unique amongst competition shows because it is not a bunch of experts trying to be the best; it’s a bunch of amateurs trying their best not to make complete fools of themselves. The show is funny and, as IonicBreezeMachine points out, “The show does a great job at lingering on the stumbling without feeling as though it’s being mean-spirited.”





2 School of Chocolate 7.7/10

School of Chocolate looks at the remarkable artistic elements of baking and chocolatiering, with each episode featuring a pastry challenge, where contestants make illusion cakes, and a showpiece challenge, where each team must make a work of art entirely out of chocolate.

While viewers were stunned by the remarkable products from Chef Amaury and his contestants, the stand-out element of this competition was how it focused on learning, rather than shaming. Unlike other shows that eliminate every week and yell at contestants who fail, Chef Amaury focuses on helping everyone learn and grow every episode, leading tailsofthewind to the conclusion that “He teaches, challenges and grades better than any other reality show out there.”





1 The Final Table 7.7/10

The Final Table features internationally renowned chefs competing to make location-specific dishes using the ingredients and recipes of each episode’s featured nation’s cuisine.

While some viewers take issue with how similar the staging is to a game show, most find The Final Table to be one of the best cooking competition shows out there. Reviewer mayank09876, for instance, says, “The concept of using different countries cuisine and food products as a theme in each episode, with every judge having their taking on judging gives each episode its uniqueness.”

NEXT: 10 Best Cooking Shows To Inspire Your Next Dish



Next

Too Hot To Handle Season 3: Where Are They Now?





