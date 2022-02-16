There are currently 20.4 hours (1225 minutes) of The Witcher content on Netflix right now with plenty more on the way. This ongoing preview will look at the best way to watch The Witcher on Netflix and what’s next for the franchise whether that be new movies or shows.

Adapting the Andrzej Sapkowski novels, The Witcher has become one of Netflix’s biggest shows to date. Both the first and second season is on Netflix’s most popular TV show list with 541.01 million hours watched for season 1 and season 2 picking up 484.34 million hours in their first 28 days on the platform.

As a result, there’s a lot more to come with Lauren Schmidt Hissrich leading the universe on Netflix via her production company Little Schmidt Productions. Her production company has an overall deal with Netflix that was struck in August 2021 and is currently set to expire in 2023.

How to Watch The Witcher in Order on Netflix

The reality is watching The Witcher in order is likely going to be a hard task given that the first season of the mothership show alone covers over a century in time alone.

With that said, for the moment at least, we’d recommend watching The Witcher on Netflix by order of release meaning the best way to get started is with the following watch order. If you don’t want to watch complimentary material (explainers, recaps, and behind-the-scenes content) then just follow the title list in bold.

The Witcher (Season 1) The Witcher Beastiary Parts 1 & 2 Making The Witcher Inside The Episodes: The Witcher

The Witcher Nightmare of the Wolf (2021) The Witcher Season 1 Recap

The Witcher (Season 2) The Witcher: Characters of the Continent The Witcher: Making Season 2



Netflix also set up a hub page for all of its content for The Witcher called “The World of The Witcher” which provides three different categories. One that hosts the main titles, one for all the complimentary titles, and one for recommendations if you like The Witcher.

The Witcher Shows and Movies Coming Soon to Netflix

Listed in expected order of release.

The Witcher: Blood Origin

Confirmed to release on Netflix in 2022

This prequel series will likely head to the top of our watch list order when it arrives in 2022. The series will serve as a prequel to the events of the mothership series set around 1200 years before the main Witcher timeline.

The story will focus on the origins of the very first Witcher.

Among the cast assembled for this mini-series that’s being helmed by Declan De Barra and directed by Vicky Jewson and Sarah O’Gorman includes:

Michelle Yeoh as Scian

Lenny Herny as Balor

Dylan Moran as Uthrok One-Nut

Jacob Collins-Levy as Eredin

Mirren Mack as Merwyn

Sophia Brown as Éile

Don’t expect any subsequent seasons of Blood Origin as it’s been dubbed as a mini-series.

The Witcher (Season 3)

Due to begin production in early 2022 – expect to release on Netflix in 2023

Renewed ahead of season 2, season 3 will continue the stories of our three main characters (Geralt, Ciri, and Yennefer).

The writer’s room wrapped up in December with production due to start in early 2022.

We’ll keep you posted on all things The Witcher season 3 via our big preview.

Untitled The Witcher Anime Feature Film

Announced on September 25th at Netflix’s Tudum event we got word another anime feature film is in development.

Sadly, that’s about as far as details go at this point in time.

It’s also unclear whether Studio Mir will be back to do the animation for the new anime movie either. They were not included in the original announcement although it’s worth noting they do work with Netflix on an exclusive basis.

Untitled The Witcher Kids and Family Series

Perhaps the biggest surprise from the September 25th announcements is the fact we’re getting a kids and family series set in the world of The Witcher.

Given the TV-MA nature of the main series and the other titles given the blood, gore, and other explicit content, we’re keen to see how exactly this looks in practice.

Toss a coin to our growing Witcher universe! We can officially announce The Witcher Season 3, along with a second anime feature film, and a new Kids and Family series set in the world of The Witcher. pic.twitter.com/E032fDAXYx — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) September 25, 2021

Will The Witcher Come to Netflix Gaming?

Netflix has made its way into gaming as of November 2021 with big ambitions in the space. Given the franchise’s strong ties to the gaming space with its various entries from CD Projekt Red could we see something like Gwent move over to Netflix Gaming with microtransactions removed? Could we see some other sort of adaptation that ties in strongly with the show? We’ll have to wait and see.

What project from the Witcher-verse are you most looking forward to? Let us know in the comments.