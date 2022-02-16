



Wordle fans that have already finished their daily five word challenge for the day needn’t sit around twiddling their thumbs until they can have another go. While Wordle is the go to choice for word game fans, the hit internet sensation isn’t the only choice if you’re looking to test your noggin. There are plenty of other Wordle-type games out there, ranging from exact replicas that let you play more than once a day, to themed-games such as a Lord of the Rings word game – or one that’s a bit more naughty.

And with fears sparked that Wordle could stop being free-to-play in the future, following its acquisition by The New York Times, knowing what else is on the market is crucial so you don’t get caught out and keep on enjoying Wordle-style games each and every day. Thankfully, online language tutor website Preply has scoured the internet to find the best Wordle alternatives on the market. If you’re looking for an alternative game to play to Wordle then this is what you need to know… Hello Wordl One of the unique things about Worlde is that you can only play once a day. After you’ve attempted to solve the daily Wordle (and either guessed successfully or unsuccessfully) then that’s it for the end of the day until the five-letter word challenge refreshes. If you can’t wait till the official Wordle website updates, then the good news is you can instead head to Hello Wordl. This site offers the exact same game as Wordle, however it will let you play as many times as you want each day. Play Hello Wordl

Absurdle For mere mortals like me, the regular version of Wordle easily offers a big enough challenge. However, if you’re the kind of person that thinks they could easily ace an appearance on Countdown then you may be looking for something more challenge. If that’s the case then Absurdle is the game for you. This spin-off ramps up the difficulty by changing the target word after every single go. Thankfully, if you do strike it lucky and get a yellow or green letter then this will be taken into account going forward. Play Absurdle

Mathler If maths is more of your fortay, then Mathler is the one for you. Like Josh Wordle’s original creation, you will get six attempts to figure out the secret calculation to a number provided to you. As with Wordle, correct numbers and symbols like plus, minus and divide will appear in green or yellow, and you can even share your correct score on Twitter. Play Mathler

Taylordle Is country and pop music icon Taylor Swift one of your favourite artists? If so then Taylordle is the perfect game for you! Like with Wordle, there’s a five letter word you need to guess – but this time around the answer is based around the Shake It Off singer. Given there are only so many five letter words related to the talented singer songwriter, if you’re a huge fan of the Love Story star chances are you’ll know the answer. Play Taylordle

Lordle of the Rings One simply does not play a game of Wordle… If you love the works of JRR Tolkien, and are always up for a word challenge, then Lordle of the Rings is perfect for you. As the name suggests, this is a Lord of the Rings themed version of Wordle where players have to guess a five letter word linked to LOTR. Play Lordle of the Rings

Evil Wordle As the name suggests, Evil Wordle is a five-letter word game – which has a mischievous heart. Unlike regular Worlde, you will get an infinite amount of guesses. While this sounds good on paper, the whole point of Evil Wordle is to frutrate you – with the AI designed to play games with you. Play Evil Wordle

Lewdle Finally we have one more themed Wordle style game. And this one is perfect for people with a cheeky side. Lewdle is a naughty version of Wordle, where players have to guess rude five letter words. You’ve already probably got a few ideas springing to mind, so head over to the Lewdle site and see if you’re NSFW guesses are correct. Play Lewdle









