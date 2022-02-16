Sponsored Video


The festive season is in full swing, and Call of Duty: Vanguard’s  is having a free access period to celebrate.

From Dec. 16 at 10 A.M. PDT / 11 A.M. MDT / 1 P.M. EDT through Dec. 21, the multiplayer component of Call of Duty: Vanguard  will be free for anyone to download — even if you don’t own the base game.

Anyone taking advantage of the free trial will have access to 10 maps along with 4 game types, including:

  • Champion Hill
  • Domination
  • Team Deathmatch
  • Hardpoint

There will also be maximum XP rewards coinciding with free access, meaning you’ll level up way faster than usual. Festive Fervor, a holiday-themed event, will also be happening, which will bring several new game modes and some cosmetic bundles to the in-game store.

This is the second free trial weekend coming up for Call of Duty: Vanguard, with the first only happening  a couple of weeks back. It’s hard to say why, but the sales were down significantly from  Call of Duty: Cold War  only a year prior

Call of Duty: Vanguard  wasn’t our favorite entry in the series, but it’s by no means terrible either. Well worth checking out during free access if you are even slightly curious.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.





