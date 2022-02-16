Gary Lineker, 60, was taken aback after Good Morning Britain presenter Richard Madeley’s comments on Keir Starmer’s death threats. The TV star appeared to downplay the threats received by the Labour leader by asking guests on the show whether they were “that big a deal”.

On Tuesday morning’s segment of the ITV flagship programme, the on-air hosts were discussing the fallout from Boris Johnson’s claims that Starmer “failed to prosecute” prolific paedophile Jimmy Savile.

The Labour leader was the Director of Public Prosecutions and Head of the Crown Prosecution Service from 2008 to 2013.

Scotland Yard are reportedly investigating the threats after documents, which included messages from identifiable users of the Telegram app, were sent to them by the Centre for Countering Digital Hate on Friday.

With this at the forefront of everyone’s minds, Madelely asked journalist Andrew Pierce on GMB whether it was a “big deal”.

