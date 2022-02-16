Jeremy recently stood up for Jimmy Carr, after many believe he should be cancelled for his Holocaust joke.

However, Jeremy, 61, has stepped in to defend the presenter, with the former Top Gear host saying that “cancelling” the 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown star is a “sick joke”.

As a punchline, Jimmy makes a disparaging remark about the deaths of thousands of gypsies at the hands of the Nazis, saying it was a “positive” of the Holocaust.

Jeremy has since addressed the joke in his latest Times column, claiming that Jimmy should not be cancelled for doing a job he was “born to do”.