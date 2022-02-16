High blood pressure is considered to be 140/90 millimetres of mercury (mmHg) or anything higher.

Medline Plus shares that this heart attack risk might be especially significant for those who have been taking ibuprofen for a long time.

They advise against taking the painkiller if you have recently experienced a heart attack unless you’ve been told to do so by a medical professional.

The health portal shared: “Tell your doctor if you or anyone in your family has or has ever had heart disease, a heart attack, or a stroke; if you smoke; and if you have or have ever had high cholesterol, high blood pressure, or diabetes.”

The Harvard Medical School adds: “The safety profile of nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs is generally quite good, especially when taken in small doses for short periods of time.”

The NHS advises not to take ibuprofen for more than 10 days unless you’ve spoken to your doctor.