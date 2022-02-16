In review: entering the employment relationship in Mexico

All questions

i Employment relationship

The FLL only requires that an individual provide personal, subordinate and remunerated services to another (individual or legal entity) to trigger the presumption of an employment agreement or relationship. This is a juris tantum presumption, so it allows for rebuttable proof. Thus, if the alleged employer denies the existence of an employment contract or relationship, it must then substantiate this claim.

The FLL states that working conditions in which there are no applicable collective labour agreements must be recorded in writing.15 However, the absence of a written agreement does not deprive the employee of any rights arising from employment laws or from the services provided, since the employer will be liable for failing to satisfy this formality.

In general, employment contracts are for a indefinite term. However, fixed-term employment contracts are allowed in the following circumstances: when required by the nature of the work to be provided; when it is intended to temporarily replace another employee, while the subject matter of the work originally contracted subsists; when the work involves mining operations; for Mexican employees working abroad; employees of ships; field employees; resident doctors; and employees or children of employees on company scholarships. A fixed-term employment contract can never be used as a substitute for a probationary period. Other exceptions are agreements for a specific project, seasonal work, trial periods and initial training agreements.

It is recommended that the parties always enter into an employment contract. The parties may modify or change the contract or employment conditions by mutual agreement and provided that this does not imply a detriment to the employee and the minimum working conditions established in the FLL are not violated.

ii Probationary periods

The FLL regulates probationary periods. In employment relationships of an indefinite duration or that exceed 180 days, a probationary period may be established, which may not exceed 30 days, for the sole purpose of verifying that the employee meets the requirements and knowledge necessary to perform the work.

The probationary period may be extended up to 180 days, but only for executive positions, managerial positions, or those who perform other general management or administrative duties or specialist technical or professional work.

During the probationary period, the employee shall receive a salary, social security and benefits for the position he or she holds. At the end of the probationary period, if the employee has not demonstrated that he or she satisfies the requirements and knowledge necessary to perform the work, in the opinion of the employer, taking into account the opinion of the Employer–Employee Committee on Productivity, Training and Training, as well as the nature of the category or position, the employment relationship will be terminated, without liability to the employer.

The probationary period cannot be extended. When the probationary period ends and the employment relationship subsists, it will be considered for an indeterminate time and the duration of the probationary period will be included for calculating seniority.

There are no specific indications in the FLL regarding prior notice for expiry of probationary periods. Prior to expiry, the employer will decide (with the aforementioned details) whether the employee will continue in the position with an employment agreement for an indefinite term.16

iii Establishing a presence

When a foreign company hires Mexican employees to provide its services in Mexico, it must comply with labour, social security and tax obligations. To do this, it must be registered with the corresponding authorities, which will make it necessary for it to be constituted under Mexican corporate laws.

A foreign company that is not registered in Mexico can hire an (independent) contractor. However, taking into account that, as provided by the FLL, it will be jointly and severally liable with the contractor in the event of a breach of the contractor’s obligations to its employees, it is advisable that it create a permanent establishment. Further, it must comply in this contract with all the conditions and requirements discussed in Section II.iii, in terms of outsourcing services or the execution of specialist work.

Any company that hires employees must provide the minimum benefits provided by the FLL. The employer may provide employees with benefits greater or in addition to these mandatory benefits, but never less than the minimum established in the FLL. The main minimum legal benefits are minimum wage, paid holidays, vacation days and a vacation bonus, Christmas bonus, profit sharing, social security and overtime.

Employees are entitled to vacation days.17 In addition, employees are entitled to a vacation bonus of at least 25 per cent above the employee’s salary during those vacation days. The annual Christmas bonus (aguinaldo) is equivalent to at least 15 days’ salary and must be paid to employees before 20 December.

Employees (with some exceptions) participate in the profits of the company, according to the percentage determined by the National Commission for the Distribution of Profits, which is currently 10 per cent. Distribution of earnings to employees must be made within 60 days of the date on which annual taxes are due. The maximum amount of profit sharing is equivalent to three months of the employee’s salary or the average share received in the past three years, whichever is greater.

The employer is responsible for withholding and submitting to the tax authority the taxes on wages and other taxable benefits that it pays to its employees.