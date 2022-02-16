Judy Finnigan stepped back from the spotlight a few years ago after being a regular on screens with her husband Richard Madeley. However, she recently appeared in a special picture with her beloved daughter Chloe Madeley to share her excitement.
Judy and Chloe were pictured beaming while holding an ultrasound and babygrow.
This was to mark Chloe telling her mother she was pregnant with her first child.
The pair, who share the same long blonde hair, could be seen posing in a living room.
For the occasion, Judy wore a patterned blouse and black trousers.
READ MORE: Denise Welch blames Prince Andrew for Queen’s heartache
Posting a pic on February 14, Judy could be seen beaming at her daughter in the same outfit as the other snap.
Alongside this, Chloe wrote: “My Valentine, we ate Deliveroo.
“Favourite woman in the world.”
Many of fitness trainer Chloe’s followers admitted they were overjoyed to see Judy.
Vicky Pattison wrote: “Adore her.”
Judal60 added: “This Morning never the same since Richard and Judy left.”