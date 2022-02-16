Judy Finnigan stepped back from the spotlight a few years ago after being a regular on screens with her husband Richard Madeley. However, she recently appeared in a special picture with her beloved daughter Chloe Madeley to share her excitement.

Judy and Chloe were pictured beaming while holding an ultrasound and babygrow.

This was to mark Chloe telling her mother she was pregnant with her first child.

The pair, who share the same long blonde hair, could be seen posing in a living room.

For the occasion, Judy wore a patterned blouse and black trousers.

READ MORE: Denise Welch blames Prince Andrew for Queen’s heartache